Dr. Brain Season 1 on Apple TV+ | Kim Jee-Woon's Vision
Dr. Brain Season 1 on Apple TV+ | Kim Jee-Woon's Vision

Watch the official "Kim Jee-Woon's Vision" featurette for the Apple TV+ Korean drama series Dr. Brain Season 1, directed by Kim Jee-Woon and starring Lee Sun-Kyun.

Dr. Brain Season 1 Release Date: November 4, 2021 on Apple TV+