The Georgia Collective are True Democracy Defenders | Glamour 2021 Woman of The Year

"We don't frame voting as a magic solution, but we are very clear: we talk about power." Three leaders in Georgia; LaTosha Brown (Black Voters Matter Fund, Nsé Ufot (The New Georgia Project), and Helen Butler (The Georgia Coalition For The People's Agenda) worked together to influence and rally black voters in Georgia flip the state.

The Georgia Collective works to affirm black voters and build infrastructure that is designed to make sure they win.

EP: Kajal, Michael Prieto, Spike Jordan Head of Production: Kenya Fredericks Director: Kajal Producer: Kenya Fredericks DP: Spike Jordan Gaffer: Joshua Spivey Sound: @soundmixers PA: Max Henry Woo Post Producer: Kenya Fredericks Editor: Zoe Mountain Colorists: Carlos Flores Production Company: The Genius Club