Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses migrant crossings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government is “dealing with migrant crossings in the most effective possible way”, explaining it is "very difficult for us to turn them (migrant boats) back, we want to do that but we want to do that in a safe, humane way".

It comes after around 1,000 people reached the UK in a single day after risking their lives in small boats in the English Channel, a new record for the current crisis.

Report by Patelr.

