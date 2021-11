Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd On Adapting 'The Shrink Next Door' Podcast For TV

Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd were both fans of the podcast "The Shrink Next Door", which explored the bizarre real-life relationship of patient Marty and his therapist Dr. Ike.

The actors say there was no question about who would play whom, with Ferrell saying he felt a responsibility playing Marty.