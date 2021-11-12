Rockstar Games Launcher Goes Down, New 'GTA Trilogy' Pulled From PC

IGN reports that 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' was pulled down by Rockstar and is no longer available on PC.

The problem reportedly seems to be due to issues with the Rockstar Games Launcher.

The Rockstar Games Launcher is necessary to play the collection on PC.

Those problems have made it so that even those who have already purchased the game for PC are unable to play it.

Rockstar's support Twitter account released a statement just hours after the release of the collection.

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance.

Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed.

, Rockstar Twitter Support, via statement.

Due to the problem, games like 'GTA 5' and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' are also currently unavailable on PC.

According to IGN, 14 hours after the Rockstar Games Launcher went down, the support account posted an update.

We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles, Rockstar Twitter Support, via IGN.

Acording to IGN, it remains unclear what caused the problem or how long it may take to fix it.

Players immediately took to social media to express their frustration with the issue.