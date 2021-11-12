Marvel's 'Hawkeye' Has Its London Premiere

Stars of Disney and Marvel's upcoming "Hawkeye" show, Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, walked the red carpet for their London premiere.
The show follows the story of Hawkeye after the events of "Avengers: Endgame".
Hailee Steinfeld waves to some fans outside her hotel as she heads to a private screening of Hawkeye in London, England on..