Little Mix Talk Cutting Out Negative People

Popular girl group Little Mix are celebrating 10 years together with a new song titled "Cut You Off".
Little Mix explain the meaning of the song and how a therapy session together inspired this new bop.
Popular girl group Little Mix are celebrating 10 years together with a new song titled "Cut You Off".
Little Mix explain the meaning of the song and how a therapy session together inspired this new bop.
The TV ad buying world is evolving, from majoring on demographics to profiting from data. But how prevalent does data-driven buying..