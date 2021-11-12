Field of Honor will remain on display through Dec. 2

Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.
THE FIRST EVER COASTAL BEND FIELD OF HONOR HAS BEEN SET UP THERE AND WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAY UNTIL DECEMBER 2ND. FAMILIES MADE 50-DOLLAR DONATIONS TO DEDICATE FLAGS TO HONOR THEIR MILITARY LOVED ONES. FLAGS WERE RAISED YESTERDAY. THE MONEY RAISED GOES TO SUPPORT BENEFITS FOR VETERANS. KAREN SUGGS/FIELD OF HONOR PARTICIPANT: "I think it's awesome.
And I hope it grows,and I hope more will come outand participate next year.
Iplan to do the same."
Volunteers are on standby for the upcoming Coastal Bend Field of Honor, which will display 1,000 flags at Richard Borchard..
Coastal Bend Field of Honor: A patriotic display honoring heroes