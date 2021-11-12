Veterans Day may be over, but those who wish to participate can still honor those who served at the Richard Borchard Fairgounds at the Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

Field of Honor will remain on display through Dec. 2

WE’LL TELL YOU HOW LONG IT LLWISTAY IN PLACE..

NEXT{***REOPEN**}VETERANS DAY MAY BE OVER,BUT YOU CAN STILL HONOR THOSEWHO SERVED AT THE RICHDARBORCHARD FAIRGOUNDS IN ROBOWN.ST{***VO**}THE FIRST EVER COASTAL BDENFIELD OF HONOR HAS BEEN SET UPTHERE AND WILL REMAIN ON DISPLAYUNTIL DECEMBER 2ND.FAMILIES MADE 50-DOLLARDOMILIES MADE 50-DOLLARNATIONS TO DEDICATE FLAGS TOHONOR THEIR MILITARY LOVED ONES.FLAGS WERE RAISEDYESTDAY.ERTHE MONEY RAISED GOES TOSUPPORBET NEFITS FOR VETERANS.{***SOT FULL**}KAREN SUGGS/FIELD OF HONORPARTICIPT AN06:43 "I think it’sawesome.

And I hope it grows,and I hope more will come outand participate next year.

Iplan to do the same."