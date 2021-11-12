Northern Ireland: EU welcomes 'change in tone' from UK in post-Brexit trade talks

EU and UK negotiators Maros Sefcovic and David Frost met in London and said talks will continue next week to try to settle the standoff on trading arrangements.
There has been a "change in tone" from the UK in the latest round of talks on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU has said.
