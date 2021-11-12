Husband goes on hunger strike after wife's detention in Iran

Richard Ratcliffe is on a hunger strike to protest the arrest of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been jailed in Iran for almost five years.
Richard Ratcliffe is on a hunger strike to protest the arrest of his wife Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian charity worker who has been jailed in Iran for almost five years.
Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who has been imprisoned in Iran for five years and counting, has gone..