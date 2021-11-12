5 Least Healthy Thanksgiving Dishes

If you're trying to stick to a diet this Thanksgiving, avoid these 5 dishes provided by bonappetit.com.

1.

Green Bean Casserole.

The cream of mushroom soup combined with the fried onions is packed with calories and fat.

2.

Candied Sweet Potatoes.

The butter, brown sugar and marshmallows make it one of the highest-calorie dishes on the table.

3.

Stuffing with Sausage.

The sausage in the stuffing adds more saturated fat and calories than needed.

.

4.

Deep-Fried Turkey.

Frying anything only adds excess calories and saturated fat.

5.

Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Turning this classic pie into a cheesecake will only leave you with unneeded calories and fat