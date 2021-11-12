What happened to MAGCON, the pack of Vine-famous teenagers

Old school Viners have to remember MAGCON, a meet and greet where you could spend time with your favorite influencers face-to-face.The convention featured Vine's most popular teen heartthrobs during its short stint from 2013 to 2017.it helped to launch the careers of some of its members, like Shawn Mendes, Cameron Dallas and Nash Grier.Here's where the boys of MAGCON are now.Nash Grier was just 16 when he joined MAGCON.

These days he's a 23-year-old father.Nash is slated to star in the film IM/Mortal and has stuck to acting and modeling gigs.In 2016, Cameron Dallas starred in the reality series Chasing Cameron.In January 2020, he appeared as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls the Broadway musical.Shawn Mendes was able to break into the mainstream with his music.

The singer-songwriter has released four albums and headlined several world tours.with the 2020 album Wonder he became the youngest male artist to top the Billboard 200 with four albums