Bannon Indicted For Contempt Of Congress

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon could face prison time after being indicted for refusing to testify before the committee probing the Jan.
6 riot.
Former Trump aide Steve Bannon could face prison time after being indicted for refusing to testify before the committee probing the Jan.
6 riot.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talks with CNN’s Jake Tapper about the House’s vote to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in..
CNN’s Jim Acosta confronts Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about why she voted against the criminal contempt..