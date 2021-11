Starbucks Unveils Taylor Swift Coffee Collaboration | Billboard News

Everything's coming up red.

In addition to Taylor Swift dropping the highly anticipated ‘Taylor's Version’ of her beloved ‘Red’ album on Friday (Nov.

12) coffee emporium Starbucks announced an official deal with the singer on a red-themed holiday treat.

After teasing a possible mochallaboration earlier this week, Starbucks made it official with a number of ways to celebrate red cup season.