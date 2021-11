Happy Birthday, Jimmy Kimmel! (Saturday, November 13th)

James Christian Kimmel turns 54 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the late-night host.

1.

Kimmel plays the bass clarinet.

2.

He is a co-founder of the annual Los Angeles Feast of San Gennaro.

3.

He loves cookbooks and owns over 1,000 of them.

4.

Kimmel likes to draw and wanted to be an artist when he was a kid.

5.

David Letterman is his idol.

