Kellogg's files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers

The Kellogg Co.
Has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha.
It's complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers who are entering the plant.
Kellogg's alleges in the lawsuit that some union members on strike have threatened other employees' and their families' lives,..
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha complaining that striking workers are..