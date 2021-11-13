Ex-NBA player apologizes after daughter punches 15-year-old girl during basketball game

Former NBA player Corey Benjamin issued an apology after viral video showed his daughter punching a 15-year-old girl in the face during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove over the weekend.
Former NBA player Corey Benjamin issued an apology after viral video showed his daughter punching a 15-year-old girl in the face during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove over the weekend.
Corey Benjamin's daughter knocked out 15-year-old Lauryn Ham on the court. The former NBA player said he's praying for the girl's..