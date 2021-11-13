Rittenhouse could face lesser charges

Judge allows prosecution to argue provocation, and will likely allow jury to consider lesser charges against Kyle Rittenhouse.
Closing arguments Monday.
The jury that will decide Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate will be allowed to consider some lesser charges in addition to those..
Here's the latest for Friday, Nov. 12: Judge will allow lesser charges to be considered against Kyle Rittenhouse; New Jersey..