3A playoffs: Pueblo South vs. Holy Family

NEXT WEEK..FROM THERE LETS HEAD UP NORTH...TO BROOMFIELD..PUEBLO SOUTH MAKING THE TRIP TOTAKE ON HOLY FAMILY..A TEAM THEY LOST TO EARLY IN THESEASON...PICK THING UP IN THE 3RD..14 TO 3 TIGERS..DYLAN COONEY DROPS BACK ...ANDTHROWS A JUMP BALL TO HISRECEIVER ...THAT GETS BROKEN UP...AS TEMPERS FLY BETWEEN E THSOUTH AND HOLY FAMILY..A LITTLE LATER IN THE DRIVE..SOME TRICKY BY THE TIGERS..A DOUBLE REVERSE..AND ITS JACOB LAWVER DIVINGINTO THE ENDZONE FOR THE SCORE.20-3OL HY FAMILY..SOUTH TRYING TO RESPOND..THE SENIOR JACE BELLAH..LOOKING BUT HAS NO WHERE TO RUN.SACKED BY THE TIGERS....SOUTH UNABLE TO MOUNT THECOMEBACK..THERE ASSEON ENDS TONIGHT..FINAL SCORE 34 TO