Nancy Drew S03E07 The Gambit Of The Tangled Souls

Nancy Drew 3x07 "The Gambit Of The Tangled Souls" Season 3 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - FOREVER YOUNG – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends race to find the relic that could finally untangle George’s (Leah Lewis) soul from Odette Lamar’s, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ryan (Riley Smith) are affected by a mystical substance that prompts a temporary return to the lowered inhibitions of adolescence.

Also starring Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon.

Larry Teng directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto and Melissa Marlette (307).

Original airdate 11/19/2021.

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.