Magnum P.I. S04E07 A New Lease On Death

4x07 "A New Lease On Death" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo Trailer HD - When Rick is asked to assist with a federal investigation of his childhood friend Robbie (Devon Sawa), Magnum launches his own investigation to see what the Feds really have on him Also, Kumu goes undercover in a retirement community when Higgins is hired to investigate the disappearance of a resident’s life savings, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, November 19th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.