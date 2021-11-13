Manipur: Assam Rifles commanding officer killed in attack, confirms CM Biren Singh | Oneindia News
Manipur: Assam Rifles commanding officer killed in attack, confirms CM Biren Singh | Oneindia News

The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the militants in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

#AssamRifles #CommandingOfficer #AssamRiflesCOKilled #Manipur