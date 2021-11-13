Will Rittenhouse self-defense claim convince jury?

A former Wisconsin District Attorney says Kyle Rittenhouse will probably not be prosecuted on the most serious charges, ‘But he’s a long way from being acquitted on everything.’
A former Wisconsin District Attorney says Kyle Rittenhouse will probably not be prosecuted on the most serious charges, ‘But he’s a long way from being acquitted on everything.’
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting three people, two of them fatally, amid the chaos of the protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin..
Watch VideoProsecutors have rested their case against Kyle Rittenhouse after 5 1/2 days of testimony in which they sought to..