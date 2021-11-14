Being the Ricardos Movie Trailer

Being the Ricardos Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama BEING THE RICARDOS.

A revealing glimpse of the couple's complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers' room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom "I Love Lucy." directed by Aaron Sorkin starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, J.

K.

Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy, Clark Gregg, Nelson Franklin, John Rubinstein, Linda Lavin, Robert Pine, Christopher Denham release date December 10, 2021 (in theaters), December 21, 2021 (on Amazon Prime Video)