Sneakerella Movie

Sneakerella Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After falling in love with Kira King, the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, an aspirant Queens sneaker designer gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami, and his Fairy Godfather.

Directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum starring Chosen Jacobs, Lexi Underwood, John Salley, Yvonne Senat Jones, Devyn Nekoda, Juan Chioran release date February 18, 2022 (on Disney Plus)