SILENT NIGHT Movie

SILENT NIGHT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside.

As the group comes together, it feels like old times -- but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right.

The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind's imminent destruction go away.

Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.

Directed by Camille Griffin starring Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Sope Dirisu, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Trudie Styler release date December 3, 2021 (in theaters and on AMC Plus)