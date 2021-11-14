Queen will miss Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will miss the Remembrance Sunday service in central London after spraining her back, according to Buckingham Palace.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II will miss the Remembrance Sunday service in central London after spraining her back, according to Buckingham Palace.
The Duchess of Cambridge took centre stage on the balcony of the Foreign Office for Remembrance Sunday while Prince William laid a..
Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain's..