HYUNDAI KONA ELECTRIC, A POSSIBLE SOLUTION FOR RANGE ANXIETIES.

The fully electric version of the Hyundai Kona is simple to understand while at the same time technologically advanced.

THE ELECTRIC VEHICLE WORLD IS GETTING BIGGER AS MORE MAINSTREAM BRANDS OFFER PLATFORMS IN THE SEGMENT.

THEY HYUNDAI BRAND IS STARTING WITH SMALLER UNITS LIKE THE COMPACT KONA.

SO, WE WERE VERY PLEASED WHEN THE FULLY ELECTRIC VERSION SHOWED UP AT THE FRONT DOOR.

OFFICIALLY IT IS CONSIDERED A SMALL SUV AND IN THEORY HAS SEATING FOR FIVE.

FROM OUR POINT OF VIEW IT IS A SUBCOMPACT HATCHBACK THAT CAN BE EASILY MANEUVERED AND PARKED IN URBAN SETTINGS WHERE SPACE IS TIGHT.

Many automakers entering the electric space try to get cute with their propulsion systems by hiding the battery and the propulsion system under the floor of the vehicle.

Hyundai has decided to go just the other way and eliminate the frunk.

THE FRUNK OR FRONT TRUNK IS AUTO SPEAK TO DESCRIBE THE SPACE WHERE A TRADITIONAL GASOLINE ENGINE MIGHT BE PLACED.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERS SIMPLY USED THE SPACE IN A MORE TRADTIONAL WAY.

THE WORKING PARK OF THE KONA IS 150 KILLOWATT ELECTRIC MOTOR GENERATING 201 HORSEPOWER.AND 291 POUND FEET OF TORQUE.

.

THE KONA COMES WITH A CHARGE PORT ABLE TO HANDLE LEVEL THREE DC FAST CHARGING.

WHEN TOPPED OFF IT HAS AN ADVERTISED RANGE OF 250 MILES LIKE OTHER BATTERY ELECTRICS THE KONA DRAWS POWER FROM A LITHIUM BASED BATTERY THAT IS LOCATED UNDER THE FLOOR.

IN THIS CASE IT ALSO GETS A SKID PLATE TO PROTECT THE ENERGY CELLS FROM BEING DAMAGED.

IN OUR TIME WITH THE KONA ELECTRIC, WE APPRECIATED HOW QUIET AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE CAN BE WHILE STILL BRINGING THE PERFORMANCE WE NORMALLY ASSOCIATE WITH A SPORTS CAR.

THE INTERIOR TECHNOLOGY ON THE KONA IS WHAT YOU SHOULD EXPECT FROM A BETTERY ELECTRIC OFFERING.

WE SHOULD NOTE THAT AS MORE FULLY ELECTRIC VEHICLES COME ON LINE THIS MIGHT BE A STANDARD LAYOUT.

HYUNDAI IS BETTING THAT FULLY ELECTRIC VEHICLES HAVE A FUTURE.

SO, FROM WHAT THE BRAND HAS LEARNED WITH THE KONA WILL BE APPLIED TO OTHER VEHICLES.

THE NEXT PLATFORM TO BENEFIT FROM THE TECHNOLOGY WILL BE THE IONIQ5 WHICH WILL SHARE MUCH OF THE SAME DRIVE TRAIN AND ELECTRIC EXPERTISE IN A COMPACT SUV PLATFORM.

