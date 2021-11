Breezy and warmer

Brandon has a look at warmer temperatures and gusty winds ahead of our next cold front.

TONIGHT...MOSTLY LCEAR.

LOWS INTHE LOWER 40S.

LIGHT WINDSBECOMING SOUTH UP TO 10 MPHAFTER MIDNIGHT..MONDAY...SUNNY.

HIGHS AROUND70.

SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 15MPH..MONDAY NIGHT...CLEAR.

LOWS INTHE LOWER 50S.

SOUTH WINDS UP TO10 MPH..TUESDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGHSIN THE UPPER 70S.

SOUTH WINDS10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TOAROUND 30 MPH..TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY.LOWS IN THE UPPER 50S.

SOUTHWINDS 10 TO 20 MPH..WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY INTHE MORNING THEN BECOMING MOSTLYCLOUDY.

HIGHS AROUND 70..WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDYIN THE EVENING THEN BECOMINGPARTLY CLOUDY.

LOWS IN THE UPPER30S..THURSDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY.COOLER.

HIGHS IN THE MID 50S..THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTL YCLEAR.LOWS IN THE MID 30S..FRIDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGHSIN THE MID 50S..FRIDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY.LOWS IN THE LOWER 40S..SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGHSIN THE LOWER 60S..SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY.