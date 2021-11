What really happens to your body during menopause | Jen Gunter

It's time to erase the shame and fear swirling around menopause and understand exactly what's going on inside your body.

Dr. Jen Gunter walks through the biology of this perfectly normal transition and shares some of the best things you can do -- and not do -- to reduce the varied and irksome symptoms of menopause.

For more on how your body works, tune in weekly to her podcast Body Stuff with Dr. Jen Gunter, from the TED Audio Collective.