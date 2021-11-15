Adele Helps Plan A Surprise Proposal For Fans

Adele helped a fan to propose to his girlfriend of seven years during her "One Night Only" special.
After a magical moment, (spoiler alert: she said "yes!") Adele surprised the newly engaged couple and performed her song "Make You Feel My Love".
