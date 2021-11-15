The new Skoda Slavia Trailer

The second production model after the KUSHAQ as part of the INDIA 2.0 project for which ŠKODA is responsible on the Indian subcontinent is named SLAVIA.

The new sedan in the A0 segment is reminiscent of the beginnings of ŠKODA AUTO.

From 1896 - one year after the company was founded - Václav Laurin and Václav Klement successfully sold their first jointly developed bicycles under the name SLAVIA.

The new ŠKODA SLAVIA is now set to mark a new era, this time on the Indian market.

There, the notchback model presented later this year will complement the OCTAVIA and SUPERB sedans, which are highly regarded in India.