2022 Lexus LX Debut Video

The new LX is designed to provide vehicle occupants with exceptional comfort and enrich their life experiences.

While maintaining a traditional body-on-frame structure to ensure reliability, durability, and d driving performance, it renews its characteristics by adopting the new GA-F platform, realizing a weight reduction of approximately 200 kg, and achieving a digitally-developed high-rigidity body.

The new LX will be available with either a high-output, high-torque 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo gasoline engine.

Electronically controlled brakes (ECB) and an electric power steering system (EPS) are also adopted to ensure customers will be able to enjoy Lexus-unique driving performance to the fullest, both on-road and off-road.

These innovations, plus the adoption of two new available powertrains, will also contribute to improved environmental performance, reducing annual CO2 emissions when the vehicle is in use by approximately 20 percent on a global cumulative basis compared to the previous model, thus contributing to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

In harsh off-road environments, to promote a safer and more comfortable driving experience, the instrument panel features Lexus' first dual display with a 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen, as well as Back Underfloor View, which displays the area beneath the rear part of the vehicle as a world first*.

The new LX is more personalized, with the newly added "EXECUTIVE" grade, which is specially designed with four independent seats for elegant and safe travel on all kinds of roads, and the "OFFROAD" grade which is dedicated to Japanese market.

In terms of styling, while pursuing a design that contributes to athletic performance and function (a design perspective that began with the new NX), ideal proportions are expressed through a blending of sophistication, power, and presence befitting a flagship SUV.

Among other featured technologies, Lexus' first fingerprint-authentication push-start switch contributes to reducing the risk of theft.