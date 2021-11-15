Skip to main content
Argument in parking lot turns deadly in west Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Sunday in the west part of town.

Overall a mild, average week.ONE MAN HAS DIED AS THERESULT OF AN ARGUMENT EARLY THISMORNING.ACCORDING TO METROPOLICE...THE MAN WAS FOUND WITHMULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS IN APARKING LOT NEAR FLAMINGO ANDWALL-UH-PIE.POLICE SAY TWO MEN WEREARGUING AROUND 3:30 WHEN ONE OFTHEM PULLED A GUN AND SHOT THEOTHER.THE SUSPECT RAN AWAYBEFORE POLICE ARRIVED.METRO SAYS THE VICTIM DIEDON THE