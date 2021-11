Taliban hold military parade with US-made weapons in Kabul in show of strength | Oneindia News

Taliban forces held a military parade in Kabul using captured American-made armoured vehicles and Russian helicopters; Today, the Supreme Court took up the national capital's air quality crisis; PM Modi inaugurated the Birsa Munda museum in Jharkhand's Ranchi; Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at actor Kangana Ranut for describing India’s independence in 1947 as ‘bheek’.

