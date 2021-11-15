9-year-old Ezra Blount dies from injuries after being trampled at Astroworld Festival, says family attorney

A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
The 9-year-old boy attended the Astroworld concert with his father, his grandfather said.
The 9-year-old was on life support for days after he fell and was trampled during Travis Scott's concert.
