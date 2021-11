RajkummarPatralekhaa wedding invite goes viral

Bollywood star couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot on Monday and their wedding card, which has been leaked online, has gone viral on social media.

#RajkummarRao #RajkummarPatralekhaalovestorys #RajkummarRaowedding #Patralekhaa