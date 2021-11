Delhi Air pollution: SC pulls up AAP government, tell center to take swift action | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court on Monday took up the issue of Delhi’s air pollution.

It told the center to take swift action to reduce toxic smog and also pulled up the Delhi government for "lame excuses" and "passing the buck".

