Kartarpur corridor: BJP leaders urge PM Modi to open passage ahead of Gurupurab | Oneindia News

A delegation of BJP leaders met PM Narendra Modi to request the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the passage that allows visa free access to Sikh pilgrims from India to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan.

The opening of Sikhism's holiest shrine is an emotive issue for Sikhs in poll bound Punjab.

