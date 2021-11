Dr. Abha discusses latest COVID-19 news

Your health sot openTHE COVID VACCINE HAS BEENAVAILABLE FOR KIDS OVER THE AGEOF 5 FOR NEARLY TWO WEEKS NOW...BUT-OF COURSE THERE’S STILLSOME UNCERTAINTY ABOUT NECESRYSAIT IS FOR KIDS.WE’VE GOT DOCTOR ABHA GUPTAVARMA HERE WITH US LIVETODAY...GOOD MORNING DOCTOR.WHAT ARE SOME HOITSSPASKING THIS TIME OF YEAR -- ASMANY ARE DEALING WITH AS MANYARE THIS TIME OF YEARHOSPITALS ASKING WH AATSOME WHAT ARE SOMEWHAT ARE SOME SPHOITALS ASKINGTHIS TIME OF YEAR -- AS MANY AREDEALING WITH SURGES AND FULLHOSPITAL BEDS?WHAT CAN WE DO TO RECEDUTHE CHANCES OF A SURGE IN COVIDSICKNESS-ESPECIALLY WHILEALREADY DEALING THWI OTHERSICKNESS THIS SEASON?HOW DO PARENTS PREPARE TOVACCINATE THEIR CHILDREN?WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOUGET SICK, BUT YOU’RE NOT SURE IFITS COVID?WHAT ELSE SHOULD PEOPLEKNOW ABOUT KEEPING THEIR FAMILYSAFE FROM CORONAVIRUS AMONT