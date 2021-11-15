Steve Bannon turns himself in following indictment

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon turns himself in after a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Bannon for his refusal to appear before the January 6th committee.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon turns himself in after a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Bannon for his refusal to appear before the January 6th committee.
Brian Stelter says Steve Bannon’s podcast is a “nexus of political nonsense.” Zachary Petrizzo, who listens to Bannon’s..
"If they don’t fulfill their lawful duty when subpoenaed... they too may be prosecuted,” said the Democrat, who's on the..