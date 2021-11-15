Mitch McConnell Tried to Disinvite Trump From Biden’s Inauguration

The deteriorating relationship between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on display ONJonathan Karl's new book “Betrayal”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The deteriorating relationship between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is on display ONJonathan Karl's new book “Betrayal”.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly wanted to disinvite former President Donald Trump from Joe Biden's inauguration..