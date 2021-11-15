Woman speechless after realizing her waiter has the exact same tattoos as her

Woman speechless after realizing her server has the exact same tattoos as her.A woman was speechless after realizing a restaurant employee she'd never met before had the exact same tattoos as her.Sinéad Harnett is an artist from north London who recently performed at the Lights On Festival in Brooklyn.Dining at a restaurant in NYC, Harnett said she realized that one of the employees working there had the same tattoos as her, in the same spots.Harnett and the waiter put out their pointer fingers to reveal the same triangle tattoos on both fingers.The tattoos each have one upright triangle with a line through it, which could be representative of air and earth elements, respectively.The video was viewed almost 33 million times on TikTok.