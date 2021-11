PM pleads for Brits to take booster jabs to avoid 'tragedy'

Boris Johnson warns of another wave of Covid-19 this winter citing rising infections across Europe.

The Prime Minister goes on to say that it would be a "tragedy" if those who are double vaccinated didn't follow up with the booster jab and fell ill or died as a result.

Report by Czubalam.

