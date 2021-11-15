Watch Taylor Swift Stun With 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' On 'SNL' | Billboard News

Taylor Swift passionately brought her 10-minute version of "All Too Well," from her newly re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version) album, to Saturday Night Live on Nov.
13.
Taylor Swift passionately brought her 10-minute version of "All Too Well," from her newly re-recorded Red (Taylor's Version) album, to Saturday Night Live on Nov.
13.
Taylor Swift celebrated the release of ‘Red (Taylor's Version)’ by stopping by both ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy..
Taylor Swift gears up to release 'Red (Taylor's Version)' this Friday and gets into the spirit by giving a preview of the..
It feels like a perfect night to watch a bunch of cheesy lyric videos, people!
Following her characteristically cryptic..