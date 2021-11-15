7 Steps to Cleaning Out Your Fridge (National Clean Out Your Fridge Day)

7 Steps, to Cleaning Out Your Fridge.

When it comes to cleaning your refrigerator, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by all that needs to be done.

In honor of National Clean Out Your Fridge Day, here are the seven steps to achieving a sparkling clean fridge.

1.

Unplug your refrigerator.

2.

Take everything out.

3.

Spray the entire interior of the fridge with cleaner.

4.

Scrub out any stubborn spills.

5.

Wipe the interior down completely.

6.

Sort all food and replace in fridge.

7.

Wipe down the exterior of the fridge