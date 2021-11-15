23ABC Weather for Monday, November 15, 2021

5 things you need to know - Monday, November 15
KOAA - Southern Colorado
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 15.
Good morning kern County rhere with your Valley Supeforecast.
Although it's athis morning.
We are goingso it's gonna be a warmerwe are going to cool downheading into our weekend.that cold front.
It's goinas well for the mountain t
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 15.
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, November 12