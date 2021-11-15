Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, November 15, 2021

23ABC Weather for Monday, November 15, 2021

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 1 views

23ABC Weather for Monday, November 15, 2021
23ABC Weather for Monday, November 15, 2021

Good morning kern County rhere with your Valley Supeforecast.

Although it's athis morning.

We are goingso it's gonna be a warmerwe are going to cool downheading into our weekend.that cold front.

It's goinas well for the mountain t

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage