Saturday, November 27, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: CRM

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Salesforce.

Om is the #3 analyst pick.

Salesforce.

Om is also a top tier analyst pick among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #42 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Salesforce.

Om is showing a gain of 37.3%.

