Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'
Elon Musk shot back at Bernie Sanders after Sanders tweeted that the “extremely wealthy” should pay their fair share.

Musk, who already sold nearly $7 billion in stock in the past week, asked the senator if he should sell more.