Elon Musk to Bernie Sanders: 'I keep forgetting that you're still alive'

Elon Musk shot back at Bernie Sanders after Sanders tweeted that the “extremely wealthy” should pay their fair share.
Musk, who already sold nearly $7 billion in stock in the past week, asked the senator if he should sell more.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders are known for taking jabs at each other on social media. Here's a history of..
Billionaire Elon Musk is once again trolling a U.S. senator on Twitter — and this time it's Bernie Sanders.