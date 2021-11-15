Adele and Oprah discuss motherhood, divorce and weight loss

The singer has opened up about her weight loss and coming to terms with the collapse of her marriage in an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, which was part of CBS’ special, “Adele One Night Only.”
Here are the top five wildest moments from Adele's deeply personal interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night.
While chatting with Oprah during her "One Night Only" special, Adele discussed the backlash she received following her weight loss..